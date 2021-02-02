Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSFFF. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Monday, December 14th. Scotia Howard Weill reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Capstone Mining in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

CSFFF opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.37 million, a P/E ratio of -218.00 and a beta of 2.32. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $2.35.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

