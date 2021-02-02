Carbon Price Up 57.3% Over Last Week (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded 57.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and $455,786.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00047772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00141405 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00065936 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00248335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00062856 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00036959 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 41,194,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,874,711 tokens. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

Carbon Token Trading

Carbon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

