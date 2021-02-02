Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Shares Up 10.1%

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)’s stock price shot up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.34 and last traded at $12.99. 4,288,748 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 2,974,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRDF. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardiff Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.80.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,732,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,099,000. Corriente Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 424.9% in the third quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after purchasing an additional 736,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 6,163.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 341,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

