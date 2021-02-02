Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) (TSE:CJ) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.92

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) (TSE:CJ)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and traded as high as $1.09. Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 636,776 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Firstegy raised Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James raised Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$0.25 to C$0.90 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.66.

Get Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$128.96 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) (TSE:CJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$61.98 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post -0.1276147 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.