Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) (TSE:CJ) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.92

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) (TSE:CJ)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and traded as high as $1.09. Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 636,776 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CJ. Raymond James raised shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$0.25 to C$0.90 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.66.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$128.96 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) (TSE:CJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$61.98 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post -0.1276147 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

