Cardstack Hits Market Cap of $5.75 Million (CARD)

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Cardstack token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cardstack has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cardstack has a total market cap of $5.75 million and approximately $104,083.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00067310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.09 or 0.00839577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00047628 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,693.51 or 0.04706689 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00035848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00020071 BTC.

Cardstack Token Profile

Cardstack (CRYPTO:CARD) is a token. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 tokens. The official website for Cardstack is cardstack.com . Cardstack’s official message board is medium.com/cardstack . Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

Cardstack Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using US dollars.

