Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$270.00

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$265.00 to C$270.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.77% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$300.00 to C$310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$264.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$258.09.
TSE:CJT traded up C$7.65 on Tuesday, reaching C$219.93. 92,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,616. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$214.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$200.62. Cargojet Inc. has a 12 month low of C$67.87 and a 12 month high of C$250.01. The firm has a market cap of C$3.43 billion and a PE ratio of -46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31.
In related news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total transaction of C$4,638,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,125,400.
Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) Company Profile
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.