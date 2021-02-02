Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$270.00

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$265.00 to C$270.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$300.00 to C$310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$264.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$258.09.

TSE:CJT traded up C$7.65 on Tuesday, reaching C$219.93. 92,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,616. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$214.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$200.62. Cargojet Inc. has a 12 month low of C$67.87 and a 12 month high of C$250.01. The firm has a market cap of C$3.43 billion and a PE ratio of -46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$162.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$145.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cargojet Inc. will post 6.0800003 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total transaction of C$4,638,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,125,400.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

