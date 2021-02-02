Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) PT Raised to C$240.00

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$264.00 target price on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) boosted their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Laurentian lifted their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$255.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$258.09.

TSE CJT traded up C$7.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$219.93. 92,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.27. Cargojet Inc. has a 12-month low of C$67.87 and a 12-month high of C$250.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$214.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$200.62.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$162.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$145.13 million. On average, analysts expect that Cargojet Inc. will post 6.0800003 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total value of C$4,638,685.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,125,400.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

