Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.17.

Shares of CGJTF stock remained flat at $$160.48 on Tuesday. 84 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.67. Cargojet has a one year low of $59.15 and a one year high of $186.62.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

