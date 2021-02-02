Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 68.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Cargojet from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cargojet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.83.

Shares of CGJTF stock remained flat at $$160.48 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 84 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. Cargojet has a twelve month low of $59.15 and a twelve month high of $186.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.33 and a 200 day moving average of $153.67.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

