CargoX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $36,154.00 (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded 175.1% higher against the dollar. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $5.40 million and $36,154.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CargoX token can currently be bought for $0.0341 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00066421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.39 or 0.00831209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00046796 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,703.81 or 0.04698990 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00035081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00020215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

CargoX Token Profile

CargoX (CXO) is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,329,130 tokens. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CargoX

CargoX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

