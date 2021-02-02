Carillion plc (CLLN.L) (LON:CLLN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Carillion plc (CLLN.L) (LON:CLLN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.70. Carillion plc (CLLN.L) shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 15,330 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 14.20.

Carillion plc (CLLN.L) Company Profile (LON:CLLN)

Carillion plc is an integrated support services company. The Company operates through four business segments: Support services, Public Private Partnership projects, Middle East construction services and Construction services (excluding the Middle East). The Support Services segment includes its facilities management, facilities services, energy services, rail services, road maintenance services, utilities services, remote site accommodation services and consultancy businesses in the United Kingdom, Canada and the Middle East.

