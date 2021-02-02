CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $123.56 and last traded at $123.04. Approximately 1,360,139 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,775,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.91.

KMX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $12,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,721,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,369,933.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,635.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,646 shares of company stock valued at $43,820,955 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in CarMax by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 391,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,964,000 after buying an additional 17,692 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in CarMax by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 808,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,369,000 after buying an additional 26,568 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $695,000. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $5,559,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in CarMax by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 38,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 23,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

