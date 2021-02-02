Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) (LON:CCL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,109.69

Shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) (LON:CCL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,109.69 and traded as high as $1,207.00. Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) shares last traded at $1,171.00, with a volume of 1,104,330 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCL. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 1,725 ($22.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,115 ($14.57).

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,308.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,109.69. The firm has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.10.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

