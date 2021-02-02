CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Trading Up 5.5%

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) shares were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.26 and last traded at $17.39. Approximately 7,148,733 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 4,725,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.45 million, a PE ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 2.65.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.53 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%. Analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lev Peker sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,757,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,954 shares in the company, valued at $6,717,718.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mehran Nia sold 596,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $8,391,404.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,409.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,366,404 shares of company stock worth $19,614,904. Insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CarParts.com during the third quarter worth about $21,734,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 235.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 569,113 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 6,646.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 790,083 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 150.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 762,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 458,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 560,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 40,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTS)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.