carVertical Hits Market Cap of $3.77 Million (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One carVertical token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. carVertical has a total market cap of $3.77 million and $114,865.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, carVertical has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00065532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.76 or 0.00835654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00046145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,692.91 or 0.04626819 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00035139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00019876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical (CRYPTO:CV) is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

