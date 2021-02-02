Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.62

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.62 and last traded at $38.32, with a volume of 137900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.99.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $948.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.75 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 50.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 117,796 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth about $3,319,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 159,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 74.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 57,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth about $1,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.