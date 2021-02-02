Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,850 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $33,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.31. 1,273,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,026,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $3,541,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,684,496.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,606 shares of company stock valued at $24,907,533 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

