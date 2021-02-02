Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,071 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 1.3% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9,166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $62.26. The company had a trading volume of 51,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,486. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $62.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.51.

