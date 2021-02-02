Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,911 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the quarter. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 731,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,482,000 after acquiring an additional 154,433 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,014,000 after acquiring an additional 69,737 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 180,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,461,000 after acquiring an additional 64,941 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after acquiring an additional 28,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after buying an additional 11,491 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKW traded up $4.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,963. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $169.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.15.

