Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 62.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,362 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 226.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $197,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,248 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $326,716,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,561.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 727,268 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,777,000 after acquiring an additional 683,500 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $1,304,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,819,690.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,792 shares of company stock worth $17,080,192 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded up $5.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.29. 329,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,961,200. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $214.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.84, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Pritchard Capital lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.72.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

