Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.08 Million in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 241,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after acquiring an additional 114,168 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $10,508,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 154,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after purchasing an additional 45,628 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,163,000 after purchasing an additional 15,464 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,441,000.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ARKG traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,268,990. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.75. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $114.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.