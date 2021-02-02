Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,416 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth about $9,552,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 804,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BX. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.19.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded up $1.85 on Tuesday, hitting $71.18. 125,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,025,439. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $70.09. The company has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 64.79 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.7175 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 93.51%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

