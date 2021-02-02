Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Shares Down 9.1%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s share price was down 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 156,447,828 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 306,125,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

About Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

