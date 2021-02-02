Castweet (CTT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $90,282.00

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, Castweet has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One Castweet token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $358,185.76 and $90,282.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.83 or 0.00429841 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000075 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.43 or 0.00164563 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002180 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000182 BTC.

CTT is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 tokens. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet

Castweet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

