Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Shares Down 10.2%

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) shares fell 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.27. 4,406,181 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 15,126,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CATB. Oppenheimer cut Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $697,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 281.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 95,587 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATB)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

