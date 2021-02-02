Caterpillar (CAT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/1/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $158.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $228.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $190.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $214.00 to $233.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $154.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Caterpillar was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/20/2021 – Caterpillar is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $160.00 to $200.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $200.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/30/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird to $220.00.

12/15/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $132.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Caterpillar was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

CAT traded up $7.78 on Tuesday, hitting $192.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,172,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,918. The firm has a market cap of $104.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $200.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,346 shares of company stock worth $3,187,318. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

