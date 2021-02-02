Catex Token Trading Up 1,058.3% Over Last Week (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 1,058.3% higher against the US dollar. Catex Token has a total market cap of $4.56 million and $83,019.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Catex Token token can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00066010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.99 or 0.00840268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00047429 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,695.54 or 0.04717672 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00035341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00020159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Catex Token Token Profile

Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Buying and Selling Catex Token

Catex Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

