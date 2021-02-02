Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (CET.TO) (TSE:CET) Shares Gap Up to $0.16

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (CET.TO) (TSE:CET) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.18. Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (CET.TO) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 37,500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.46.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (CET.TO) (TSE:CET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.99 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

