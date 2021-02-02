CBDAO (BREE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $41,472.00

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One CBDAO token can currently be bought for $0.0833 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges. CBDAO has a market cap of $88,949.67 and approximately $41,472.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CBDAO has traded up 42.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00047387 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00142765 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00066309 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00249040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00062841 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00037113 BTC.

CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 tokens. CBDAO’s official website is coinbreeder.com

CBDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CBDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

