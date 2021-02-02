CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW) rose 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 5,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 million, a P/E ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 0.31.

CCA Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CAWW)

CCA Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; pre and after-shave products under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe; ear-care products under the Lobe Miracle brand; and scar diminishing creams under the Scar Zone brand.

