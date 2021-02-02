CCUniverse 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.00 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $3,585.33 and $2.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded 44.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007580 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006699 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000191 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000230 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

UVU is a token. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

