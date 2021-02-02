CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Short Interest Update

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 919,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $51.67 on Tuesday. CDK Global has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average of $47.15.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The company had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. CDK Global’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global in the third quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in CDK Global by 27.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in CDK Global in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in CDK Global by 39.1% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

