CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,796 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.13% of CDW worth $24,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of CDW by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of CDW by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 5.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CDW by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,654.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,124.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $138.16 on Tuesday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $146.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.60.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

