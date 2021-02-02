Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.66

Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.66 and traded as high as $5.75. Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 3,010 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CEC1. Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Independent Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Baader Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €4.72 ($5.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 million and a P/E ratio of -15.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is €4.66.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

