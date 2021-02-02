Ceiba Investments (CBA.L) (LON:CBA) Trading Down 1.7%

Ceiba Investments (CBA.L) (LON:CBA) dropped 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 87 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 87 ($1.14). Approximately 8,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 8,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.50 ($1.16).

The firm has a market cap of £119.77 million and a P/E ratio of 15.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 74.38.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Ceiba Investments (CBA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceiba Investments (CBA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.