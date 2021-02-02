Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,527 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Celanese worth $16,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,313,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 7.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.65.

NYSE CE opened at $122.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.17. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $140.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 26.02%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $103,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,832.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

