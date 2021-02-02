Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $32.87 million and approximately $106,543.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00065499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $304.29 or 0.00831515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00046394 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,683.71 or 0.04600929 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00035028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00019839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 33,025,100 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

Celo Dollar Token Trading

Celo Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.