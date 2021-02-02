Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.75 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.00.

TSE:CVE traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,497,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,247,920. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.06 and a twelve month high of C$12.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.04 billion and a PE ratio of -4.63.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

