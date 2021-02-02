Centaur Price Reaches $0.0095 on Exchanges (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $1.08 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaur coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded 87.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Centaur alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00048096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00143051 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00066865 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00258048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00064910 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00037535 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,409,007 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur

Centaur Coin Trading

Centaur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.