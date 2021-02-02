Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $2.54 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,422 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $239.65 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $242.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.40 and a 200-day moving average of $214.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 352,858 shares of company stock valued at $78,540,817. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.77.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

