Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) PT Lowered to C$15.50

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at CSFB from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s current price.
CG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.60.
Shares of TSE CG traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.48. 463,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,508. Centerra Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$5.52 and a one year high of C$19.59. The stock has a market cap of C$3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.68.
Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.
