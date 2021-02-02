Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) PT Lowered to C$15.50

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at CSFB from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s current price.

CG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.60.

Shares of TSE CG traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.48. 463,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,508. Centerra Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$5.52 and a one year high of C$19.59. The stock has a market cap of C$3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.68.

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$686.49 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 2.1090161 EPS for the current year.

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

