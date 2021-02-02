Central African Gold Inc. (BANC.V) (CVE:BANC) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Central African Gold Inc. (BANC.V) (CVE:BANC)’s stock price rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 80,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the average daily volume of 24,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The firm has a market cap of C$11.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.30.

About Central African Gold Inc. (BANC.V) (CVE:BANC)

Bankers Cobalt Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of cobalt and copper mineral projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Namibia. The company explores for nickel, gold, platinum, and palladium deposits. It holds 100% interest in six concessions located in Namibia.

