Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,100 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the December 31st total of 324,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Central Puerto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Central Puerto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Central Puerto by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after acquiring an additional 829,823 shares during the period.

CEPU opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49. Central Puerto has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $124.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.64 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Central Puerto will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Puerto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and two wind farms with a total installed capacity of 3,810 MW.

