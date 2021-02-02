CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 2,667 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

NYSE:ICE traded up $2.38 on Tuesday, hitting $115.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,333. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.64 and its 200 day moving average is $103.90. The company has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $119.02.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $201,845.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,815.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $159,558.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,418 shares of company stock worth $10,370,679. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

