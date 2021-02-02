CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 278 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,221 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $280,017,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $192,228,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,107,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $488,887,000 after purchasing an additional 427,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 610,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,560,000 after purchasing an additional 300,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO opened at $524.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $207.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $487.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. KeyCorp began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.47.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

