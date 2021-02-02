CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 7,563 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.32. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,456,143. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.85. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

In other news, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.44.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

