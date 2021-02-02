CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,012 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,461 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $11,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 14.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,779,881,000 after purchasing an additional 599,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,846,774,000 after purchasing an additional 181,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,233,823,000 after purchasing an additional 225,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $233.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $213.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.65, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Pritchard Capital cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.72.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,090,826.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total value of $2,077,503.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,403,681.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,792 shares of company stock worth $17,080,192 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

