CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,390 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.58.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total transaction of $1,014,976.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,794 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,167. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $476.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $481.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

