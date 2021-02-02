CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 686 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 35,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $710,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.00.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $5.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $329.89. 7,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,027. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.70. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

